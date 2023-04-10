CLEVELAND (WJW) — Partly to mostly clear skies this evening with comfortably mild temps in the 60s early on and falling through the 50s through much of the evening. The winds should stay light so a light jacket and sunglasses will do you just fine headed out.

It’ll be quiet tonight and first thing tomorrow morning with temps in the mid 40s. A light jacket at the bus stop or headed in to work tomorrow morning will be okay.

Partly to mostly sunny skies for your Tuesday with temperatures around 70 will make for a gorgeous day to be spent outdoors with jeans and short sleeves.

Long stretch of warmer and dry days ahead. Next chance of rain Sunday. Only areas of the US with rain over the next three days are the Pacific Northwest, southern Florida and parts of New England.

Temperatures range from 5 to 25 degrees ABOVE AVERAGE (57) through Sunday. It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days! We could reach 80degrees on Friday.

