Warmup this weekend and how much daylight we lose when we fall back

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sunshine and a warmup are in store for us.

We’ll see lots of sunshine starting Friday, with temps getting warmer every day after another freezing night on Friday.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday at 3 am when clocks *fall* back to 2 am. We will set our clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 am, and sunset will be at 5:15 pm. Reminder: This is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.

Next week will showcase above-average temperatures.

Changes will be underway at the end of next week…

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST