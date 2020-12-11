Warmup continues Friday; Changes this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Highs are expected to reach the low 50s Friday. It’s definitely the pick day of the week! We’ll start off with sunshine then clouds will gradually increase.

Changes for this weekend include scattered showers on Saturday with a few brief showers early Sunday as temperatures fall into the lower 30s by sundown. Look for the rain showers to arrive after lunchtime.

How about our Browns?!! Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! It’ll be a cold night with temperatures hovering around freezing during the game. The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures a touch below average. A clipper swings by Tuesday night into Wednesday which could bring light snow showers to our area.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

