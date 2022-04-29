CLEVELAND (WJW) – Widespread frost this morning with a Freeze Warning in effect until 9 a.m.

Temperatures continue to warm closer to average as we head into the weekend.

Normal highs are in the mid-60s. Mid 50’s to around 60 this afternoon.

The lake will provide cooler temps in our northern communities. Those inland will likely hit 60.

We’re in a dry stretch, the next chance of widespread rain and thunder will be on Sunday.

The first week of May features seasonal temperatures with periods of showers and storms.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

