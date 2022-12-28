CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly tonight but feeling way more bearable than the past few nights. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s tonight.

A bit of a breeze will make the morning feel chilly with temps in the low to mid 30s.

Today was the first time we have been above freezing since last week. Last Friday, we went from 40 to 30 in a few hours just after midnight. We have been below 32 degrees the past few days.

Dry tomorrow with another chance to see some early sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and near 50 through the afternoon. Winds will pick up ahead of our next system with gusts reaching 25-30 mph at times.

Our next chance at rain moves in early Friday morning with a few showers. A better chance for heavier rain to move in Saturday. The system will start to move out by Sunday.

After this past winter storm we’ve recorded 4 hours of wind chill temps at -30 or colder in Cleveland. Last time we experienced those dangerous wind chills was in the winter of 2013-14 where we recorded 36 hours. The most occurred in the winter of 1981-82 with 82 HOURS YIKES!

Temperatures gradually warming through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week.

