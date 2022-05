CLEVELAND (WJW) — The storms and showers that started moving through the area overnight will continue through mid-morning Sunday.

Chances for isolated storms ramp back up between 2-7 p.m., mainly east of I-77. Heavy rain, strong winds and hail are possible.

The first week of May will feature more spring temperatures. Enjoy! The next shot of rain and storms are late day Tuesday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: