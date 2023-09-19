(WJW) – Today will be slightly warmer.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible but most places will remain dry with breaks of sunshine.

A weak warm front moves in Wednesday into Thursday and will produce a few showers mainly in NW Ohio. Expect forecast adjustments.

Ready for a warm-up before fall officially arrives?

80° on Friday and a picture-perfect weekend ahead. Enjoy!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Very little rain in the long-range outlook. Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.