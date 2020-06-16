Warming trend with spotty showers later in the week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Clouds yielded to sunshine Monday afternoon. It was still rather cool especially near the lake. A quiet, albeit cool night is in progress with only a few leftover clouds. We are expected to rise into the mid and upper 70s, however lakeside temps will be in the lower 70s.

An upper level low over the Carolinas will keep the easterly wind going as it slowly meanders near NE Ohio later this week. This will increase our risk of PM spotty showers/thunder starting as early as Thursday for southeastern counties.

A warming trend is on the way! Pool days! We’ll go from fall- like to summer temps as we gradually warm each day this week. Highs will get back into the 80s soon. Humidity will remain in the comfy territory until Father’s Day weekend arrives. Heat and humidity will start to creep upward just as summer officially arrives this Saturday at 5:43 pm.

Below normal rainfall through the weekend. There’s a possibility of a 90F day this weekend.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: