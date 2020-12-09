Warming trend in the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A quiet, albeit chilly night will feature cloudy skies and temps in the 20s and low 30s.

A little sunshine will start to grace us Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be a welcoming sight. As a warming trend takes over NE Ohio’s forecast, you’ll begin to notice the difference starting tomorrow!

Changes for this weekend include Saturday with rain and Sunday with showers (possible a mix/snow ) IF temperatures fall quickly enough.

How about our Browns?!! Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! Here’s what the weather is looking like: Few lake-driven flurries. Cold in the 30s!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

