CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is still cold early Wednesday morning with the chance for a few areas of low clouds and fog.

A quick warm-up by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s is expected. Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few breaks of sunshine here and there. Breezy through the day.

Better and better every day this week as we kick off a warming trend:

Staying dry through the middle of the week. Our next system moves in early Friday bringing a few showers. Better chance of heavy rain Saturday. We will also see a surplus of water with the chance for a decent amount of snow to melt.

After this past winter storm, we’ve recorded 4 hours of wind chill temps at -30 or colder in Cleveland. The last time we experienced those dangerous wind chills was in the winter of 2013-14 when we recorded 36 hours. The most occurred in the winter of 1981-82 with 82 HOURS YIKES!

Temperatures gradually warm through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

