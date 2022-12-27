Temperatures are in the teens this morning with wind chill making it feel a bit colder. Side roads could still be slick if you are doing any traveling early morning. Just use a little extra caution.

Finally, after over 3 days of subzero wind chills, we’re headed in the right direction. A warming trend begins this week with improvements each day. Today highs will climb into the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

After this past winter storm we’ve recorded 4 hours of wind chill temps at -30 or colder in Cleveland. Last time we experienced those dangerous wind chills was in the winter of 2013-14 where we recorded 36 hours. The most occurred in the winter of 1981-82 with 82 HOURS YIKES!

Temperatures gradually warming through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week.

