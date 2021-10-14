Warmest day for the rest of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday will be the warmest day we’ll see for the rest of the year.

And it’s going to be a warm one! Highs will reach into the low 80s.

We’ll likely see some cloud cover and a spotty shower or two.

Shower coverage increases tonight/early Friday especially western areas

Friday we’ll see dry breaks in the afternoon with widespread rain in th evening. There is also a risk of an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Friday afternoon/evening. Friday night football games could be affected.

Here’s the rainfall forecast from Friday late afternoon through Saturday late morning:

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Saturday. 60s early. 50s late. The pattern will be shifting into a cooler mode this weekend which will drag the mercury back to average for mid-October. 60’s finally showing up in the 8-day!