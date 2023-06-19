CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers moving through the southern areas. Temperatures will stay warm and breezy, in the 60s overnight and first thing in the morning.

Tuesday, most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies but a pop up shower or isolated storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm, in the lower 80s and a little muggier too.

Tuesday futurecast:

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Above average temps return as well! Just in time for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

