CLEVELAND (WJW) – Still a bit hazy tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be “warmer” too with most places in the 60s tonight.

A few spots will dip into the upper 50s by early tomorrow morning. A touch more humidity creeping into the area also.

Feeling warmer tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 80s during the afternoon. Mostly sunny and quiet with some haze still lingering.

High pressure will continue to keep us mostly dry through the rest of the week. Weak front passes early Friday with a few storms possible. Nothing widespread. Slightly less humid late Friday into Saturday.

The Browns and Jets face off in the Hall of Fame Game tomorrow and it’s looking warm and sunny for kick-off.

Best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Monday.

