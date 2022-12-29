CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, skies remain cloudy but dry and winds are breezy to gusty, up to 30 mph at times.

Our next chance at rain moves in early Friday morning with a few on and off showers.

A better chance for heavier rain to move in Friday night into Saturday.

The system will start to move out by Sunday.

If you’re headed out New Year’s Eve to celebrate, you may have a few light showers in the evening but it’s looking drier for midnight and through the overnight. Temps will be in the 40s. So you’ll want the heavy jacket and an umbrella just in case.

After this past winter storm we’ve recorded 4 hours of wind chill temps at -30 or colder in Cleveland. Last time we experienced those dangerous wind chills was in the winter of 2013-14 where we recorded 36 hours. The most occurred in the winter of 1981-82 with 82 HOURS YIKES!

Lake Erie ice coverage is now at 20-25% across the western basin. Most of this will melt off this week

Temperatures gradually warming through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week. Above normal temperatures over the next 7 days. Cold stays north

