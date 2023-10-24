Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a day in the upper 70s, we are staying mild tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s tonight.

Clouds will continue to build overnight but not producing any precipitation. Breezy as our next system moves on in.

Mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine through the day. It won’t be as warm but still above average with highs in the upper 60s. A few light showers, basically sprinkles, are possible during the second half of the day. Most of the day will remain quiet.

Chance for a few showers late Wednesday with a weak system.

Two fronts starting Friday and Saturday. Higher coverage Sunday and Monday followed by colder temps next week. Wednesday morning we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few flakes flying but nothing accumulating.

Planning on Trick or Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Check the 8-day forecast above.