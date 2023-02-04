CLEVELAND (WJW) — Don’t worry, after Friday’s frigid temperatures, the weekend is looking warmer! A few lingering snowflakes are expected but the forecast is looking quieter.

The arctic air retreats Saturday afternoon after another frigid start to the day. Overall temperature generally trending above normal late this weekend and through next week before temperatures get colder again.

A weak front Sunday could provide a few spotty showers, but most of the day will remain cloudy. Little chance for snow next week, mostly rain events for us.

Much warmer next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. It turns colder the weekend before Valentine’s Day. We may have to issue a “Cuddle Alert.”

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

