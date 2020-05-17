Warmer temps expected Sunday, chance for storms in the evening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Southwest winds will usher in a very warm Sunday. Highs could touch 80 in our southern counties.

Around 3+ inches of rain fell in some backyards causing flash flooding Friday. All FLOOD WARNINGS have been cancelled.

Thankfully, we’re rain free until tomorrow, so it will give our swollen rivers and soggy yards a chance to recover before the next wave.

Showers and storms accompany a warm front as it lifts in tomorrow. There is a small chance that a storm could contain gusty winds and hail. A cold front will trigger another line of rain/storms overnight, if it holds together.

Here’s how it plays out…

Next week features a closed ‘cut off’ low that is depicting a more southeasterly track resulting in drier days but also slightly less ‘warm’ temperatures. This would translate into more seasonable “spring” high temperatures for the latter half of next week.

Upper Low Spoils Our Forecast for 80 Degree Days!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

