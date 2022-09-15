CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another comfortable day with below average highs. Temperatures will keep on this trend tonight as we fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Staying clear and quiet. Chance for a few areas of patchy fog but it won’t be as bad as the past few nights.

A bit warmer through the day tomorrow. Humidity still staying low as highs climb into the low 80s. Mostly sunny and dry. Nice weather for our Friday night football games. Clear and mild with temperatures in the mid 70’s.

If you’re headed to the Browns home opener on Sunday, it will feel like summer. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s and a little more muggy but tolerable. You may wanna choose to wear the short-sleeved shirt and shorts.

There are other events happening in our community this weekend as well. It will be a beautiful late summer weekend to spend outdoors.

Warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. Warmth continues into early next week. Six straight days above 80 doesn’t happen often, the last time was in 2019.

Put your umbrellas away for now, next chance of rain will arrive after sundown on Sunday and continue through Monday.

Up to a half inch possible for much of the area. A few thunderstorms possible, severe storms not likely.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday September 22nd. During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER at the end of next week!

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.