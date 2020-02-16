Warmer temps and dry skies for your President’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- We’re waking up to a fresh dusting of snow in some areas this morning, otherwise, it’s definitely not as cold as Saturday morning!

Temperatures 20-30° warmer in the mid-30s! We’re warming up and will remain dry through Presidents’ Day. There is a slight chance of a few light showers in our southeastern communities after lunch, but most communities will be dry.

Showers arrive Monday night and become more widespread by Tuesday morning as our next system moves in. But truthfully it’s going to be a very uneventful weather week.

The next system isn’t until the following Tuesday! Enjoy the quiet weather while we’ve got it!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

