(WJW) – A bit warmer today with temperatures in the mid-80s during the afternoon.

Mostly sunny and quiet with some haze still lingering.

The Browns and Jets face off in the Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. and it’s looking warm and sunny for kick-off.

High pressure will continue to keep us mostly dry through the rest of the week.

A weak front passes early Friday with a few storms possible south in the afternoon. Nothing widespread.

Slightly less humid late Friday into Saturday. Humidity climbs Sunday and Monday.

The best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The is no sign of any extended periods of heat through the middle of August.

Here is a look at the number of 90-degree days the last few years through August 8: