CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cool tonight but not as chilly as the past few nights. We will fall into the 50s and mid 40s by early tomorrow morning. Mostly clear and quiet.

Some areas, well south of the lake, could see some patchy frost but most places will remain clear of that.

Warmer tomorrow as we climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Plenty of sunshine through the day with a nice breeze bringing in some warmer air.

Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the next 8, with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!

Best chance for scat’d showers will be Thursday night into Friday.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.