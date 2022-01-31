Warmer, sunny Tuesday, but winter storm watch on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy skies Monday evening with temperatures in the 20s and rising through the night.

Sunshine continues for Tuesday, breezy and warm, in the lower 40s. This will allow for some thawing of the snow and ice.

February will start with a couple of days above freezing, but a major winter storm is developing this week.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for:

Ottawa and Sandusky counties from Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron and Erie counties from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Medina, Stark, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Mahoning, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Holmes counties from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

We’ll start to see rain Wednesday morning and afternoon. Those rain showers will transition into freezing rain and snow into the evening and overnight hours Wednesday.

On Thursday, most areas of Northeast Ohio will see snow. The snow continues overnight Thursday into Friday, and will taper from west to east in the morning.

Here’s the 8-day forecast: