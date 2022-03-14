Warmer days ahead: Chance for 70-degrees later this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight. Look for quiet, variably cloudy and cool conditions.

On Tuesday, expect variably cloudy skies with a few passing showers at times. They should remain on the lighter side. Temperatures will be mild, in the mid 50s. There’s a small chance for a shower Tuesday (30%).

A warmer pattern is taking shape for the week. Look for 60s Wednesday and backyard thermometers may try to snuggle close to 70°F on Thursday.

The next chance of widespread rain will be late Friday into Saturday.

