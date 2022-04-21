CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain develops overnight and into Thursday and will be fairly widespread, but light for most.

Big breaks in the afternoon with sunshine and temps in the mid-60s.

The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will trend warmer for the end of the week per our long-range outlook issued on APRIL 5th. We warm up by the weekend, flirting with 80! That’s early June temperatures. Enjoy!

The warmup is short-lived as temperatures will cool down next week. Good chance for rain/storms Monday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST