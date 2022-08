CLEVELAND (WJW) – We will stay very comfortable and quiet as we fall into the low 60s tonight. A few spots could even see the upper 50s, mainly inland. Mostly clear and dry overnight.

Staying dry tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. A bit warmer as we climb into the low to mid 80s but the lower humidity will make it feel very pleasant through the day. Our next system won’t arrive until the end of the week.

Small chance of a shower Thursday night/predawn Friday.

Long range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next weekend. Heat should back off briefly. Indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week. Day to day details to follow.

