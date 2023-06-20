CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday, most will remain dry with partly/mostly cloudy skies.
A few slow moving showers from the east & SE this afternoon. Small coverage. Temperatures will remain warm, in the lower 80s and a little muggier too.
Tuesday futurecast:
Wednesday looks dry. Thursday and Friday scat’d showers will redevelop from the SE.
Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday/Monday.
Weekend forecast looks like this:
Above average temps return as well! Just in time for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: