CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday, most will remain dry with partly/mostly cloudy skies.

A few slow moving showers from the east & SE this afternoon. Small coverage. Temperatures will remain warm, in the lower 80s and a little muggier too.

Tuesday futurecast:

Wednesday looks dry. Thursday and Friday scat’d showers will redevelop from the SE.

Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday/Monday.

Weekend forecast looks like this:

Above average temps return as well! Just in time for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: