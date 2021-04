CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another warm day today with highs in the upper 70s.

If the sun stays out long enough and rain holds off, we could tie or break record highs that were set back in 2001!

Widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible starting after 2 PM on Thursday and lingering into Friday morning.

We cool off a bit as we head into the weekend and 50 and 60s return next week.

