Warm with mix of clouds and sun; Sunday evening showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Chances of rain enter the forecast again.

There’s a slight chance of a spotty shower Sunday afternoon as a backdoor cold front drops in from the north. There will be showers and rumbles of thunder in the evening. The timing is looking like 7 to 11 p.m. We are not expecting severe storms.

You might need to use your windshield wipers Monday morning.

Best chances of rain next week are on Monday and Wednesday. That’s followed by cooler, more pleasant temps as we head into the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance of rain, stayed tuned on the timing next weekend.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: