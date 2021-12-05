Warm, windy Sunday; Rain starts the work week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a quiet, calm Sunday morning… but expect winds to begin getting gusty this afternoon.

Daytime temps Sunday will stay in the mid-upper 40s with a gradual rise into the 50s in the evening.

A wind advisory is in effect from noon on Monday until 1 a.m. on Tuesday with west winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph, in these counties: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa

Here are the wind headlines issued for Tonight into Monday. The high wind warning is for tonight. The Gale Warning and Wind Advisory are for Monday.



Gusty southerly winds Tonight become westerly Monday. Take precautions to secure trash cans and holiday decorations. #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/0q2X9CXriq — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 5, 2021

Rain coverage will expand Sunday evening, night, and early Monday morning.

Rain ends Monday late morning. Dry breaks with scattered light snow late in the afternoon as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: