CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy skies this evening with temps in the 70s. Our next chance at rain is this weekend.

An Air Quality Alert is still in place until Friday at midnight. If you suffer from any breathing difficulties, please monitor and limit your outdoor activity, especially during the heat of the day.

Spotty coverage late Saturday/evening. Rain will become more widespread Sunday afternoon and evening with a local storm as the front passes late in the day.

Following the rain, colder next week! It’ll be brief, but definitely noticeable! Maybe even some snow flakes mixing in Tuesday morning.

WEATHER WHIPLASH! 80 to mid 40’s by Tuesday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.