CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cold tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s. Most of us waking up to the mid 40s by early tomorrow morning with a few clouds around.

Beautiful weather tomorrow with temperatures climbing quickly into the low 70s. Another day of abundant sunshine and quiet conditions.

Nice warm-up through the week with highs in the 60s and 70s! Chance for a few showers late Wednesday with a weak system.

Most of the week will be warm & quiet. Another two fronts starting Friday and again late this weekend followed by cooler temps next week.

Planning on Trick or Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

