Warm up on the way as we slowly climb back into the 80s this week

Tonight not as chilly as clouds increase. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle after sundown in our southern communities as a disturbance slips by, it's a low risk, (20% chance).

In fact, not a lot of rain chances over the next several days. Get your water cans ready!

A warming trend ahead. We’ll go from fall like to summer as we gradually warm each day this week. Highs will get back into the 80s. Still comfy though, humidity remains low.

Heat and humidity building back in, just in time for summer to officially arrive on Saturday at 5:43 pm.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: