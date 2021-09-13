Warm Tuesday; Cooldown Wednesday with storms

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A warm, summery pattern has settled into the Buckeye State.

Overnight, the first quarter moon will be floating by, and it could have a hazy orangish hue to it courtesy of a smoke/haze layer providing a little different color to the heavenly body. Lows will settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday will also be very warm in the upper 80s. There will be a brief cooldown with widespread showers and storms on Wednesday. We will hang in the 80s the rest of the week and next weekend in conjunction with high humidity.

