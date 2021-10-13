Warm Thursday ahead, but showers and thunderstorms on the horizon

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A warm front lifts in Thursday morning, bringing some cloud cover and a spotty shower or two. It’s all about the warmth still.

All this month, our temperatures have trended well above average and Thursday is no exception. Highs are topping the low 80’s.

A strong cold front heads our way Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will develop and continue on and off through the first half of Saturday.

There is the risk of an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening. Locally, damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Stay tuned as Friday night football games could be affected.

The pattern will be shifting into a cooler mode this weekend, which will drag the mercury back to average for mid-October. 60’s are finally showing up in the 8-day.

A nice, dry, sunny stretch starts on Sunday and continues through much of next week. It will be great leaf-peeping weather.