Warm temps with southwest winds, highs in the mid-70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Southwesterly winds will keep temperatures warm the next few days.
By 10 a.m. it will already by 65 degrees. It’s a much warmer morning than we’ve seen the last few days.
Temperatures will keep rising into the mid to upper-70’s.
Lots of sunshine, and even warmer tomorrow.
