CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures start off in the mid 60s this morning with partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms this afternoon/early evening with temps reaching 80°.

Coverage overall will be between 40-60 percent. Rainfall with any storms looks to be between 1/4″-3/4″ locally.

Seasonal temps return for much of week as the extreme heat stay out west for the most part. Fast moving fronts from the NW over the next 10-14 days in between domes of heat.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: