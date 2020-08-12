Warm temps and sunshine on the docket for the rest of your week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pool days galore are in store for us this week! Humidity stays in the more comfortable range through Thursday.
Temperatures during the first 9 days of August were cooler than normal. Only 2014 and 2004 have been cooler in the last 20 years.
Since our last 90 degreer day (July 27th) Much of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes have been well below normal.
A few longer-term details to note: Last 7-10 days of August will feature more consistently higher temperatures. Hurricane and tropical storm activity will pick up as well.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
