Warm temps, high humidity and chance of storms in Northeast Ohio Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fans and air conditioning units will get a workout during the week ahead.

Humidity is coming back, and Sunday will be a good reminder that summer is still firmly entrenched all across the Buckeye State.

Expect the sky to be partly sunny today with highs back into the mid 80s. There is the chance of spotty showers this morning, otherwise the best chance comes between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. And an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Several days next week are showing forecast highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Summer returns next week with temperatures running five to 10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding another 90 degree(+) day to our already-accumulated 15 90+ days so far this year.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

