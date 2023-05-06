(WJW) — It’s a beautiful day today with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few clouds are expected but most of the day will be full of sunshine and it will be dry and seasonably warm.

Sunday, a warm front will bring even warmer air and the chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm during the late morning and early afternoon.

The SPC has parts of Ohio under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday. This is the lowest “tier” of severe weather. There is the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm with stronger winds.

The first half of April was one of the warmest on record. The second half was colder but not record-setting.

In fact, the temperatures were only 2 degrees below normal overall in northern Ohio. Here are the temperatures vs normal for the entire US – first and second half of the month.

It’s still not super warm. Temps are near normal with slightly above briefly early next week (70s). Trending back to normal to slightly above.

Early next week, a warm front stalls across the Ohio Valley. Shower/storm chances are still small. More local details coming this weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with Fox8.com for the latest Northeast Ohio weather updates.