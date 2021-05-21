Warm, sunny weekend with chance of showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A very mild night is in progress Friday with partly cloudy skies. It feels a touch more humid as well.

Temperatures will not be as warm Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s been 267 days since we’ve had a high temperature that’s been this warm. It was 90 degrees back in late-August.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, and Medina through midnight. Drive less, gas up after sunset, and wait to mow when possible. Those in sensitive groups and have breathing difficulties should limit their time outdoors.

Rain chances enter the forecast again as the ridge that’s currently “protecting” starts to break down.

There’s a slight chance of a spotty shower mainly in our northern/western communities Saturday albeit less than a 10% chance.

Sunday: the best chance of rain comes after 3 p.m. There could even be some rumbles of thunder in the evening.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast. We are possibly in the 7th warmest 7-day stretch in May in almost 80 years!