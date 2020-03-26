Warm, sunny Thursday with chance of evening showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It will be a cool, quiet night across the Buckeye State with a few clouds streaming overhead, none of which will produce rain. Temps will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s overnight.

Thursday will be in the 60s and partly sunny besides a fleeting shower mainly between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. It'll become more widespread by 8 p.m. Hopefully, you get a chance to grab some fresh air!

Friday is trending drier which means another day that will be pleasant to get outside.

A wet weekend is in store with some rumbles of thunder, but there will still be a chance to get outdoors for a stroll in your neighborhood or local park.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:



