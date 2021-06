CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ll have sunshine Thursday with warmer highs near 80.

Looking ahead: Strong thunderstorms, with a few potentially severe storms, will be possible Friday afternoon/evening.

Threats: Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the SLIGHT RISK category.

SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS ON FRIDAY

Higher humidity is aiming for us again as we head into Father’s Day weekend. The Summer Solstice is on Sunday at 11:31 p.m.

