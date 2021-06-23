Warm, sunny Thursday ahead of an unsettled weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Big changes are on the way. Temps will be even warmer Thursday.

It will make for a nice pool day! Dewpoints will also be on the rise as temperatures top off in the mid-80s. The chance of rain will be more concrete as we head into the weekend.

Once again, this weekend is looking unsettled. With the heat, humidity, and cold front lurking to our west, the risk of showers and thunderstorms is back with a vengeance in the forecast. Stay tuned for potential flood alerts especially for northwest Ohio.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: