Warm, sunny Saturday ahead, but rain showers are on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was another gorgeous day in Northeast Ohio and the sunshine will stick around for a little bit longer.

Saturday will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70’s, thanks to a south wind. Clouds are going to increase as we go throughout the day.

A couple of spotty showers move in Saturday night. There will be more widespread rain Sunday morning and expect spotty showers in the afternoon.

There’s spotty rain chances throughout next week, but there will also be a lot of dry time. Temperatures will stay consistent and above average for this time of year.