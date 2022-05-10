CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warm, sunny and more daylight.

By the end of this week, the sun won’t be setting until nearly 8:30 pm!

Temps trending up! Every day we’ll add a couple of degrees sending our temperatures ABOVE AVERAGE. A few 80s showing up again! Get out and enjoy, next week we won’t be as lucky as temperatures drop to near normal (cooler).

A string of dry days ahead. The longest stretch of dry weather since last November 4-10. The next chance of a few showers is Friday night and into Saturday.

