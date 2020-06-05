Warm, sunny, and humid with chance of pop-up storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some people are waking up to fog with limited visibility.

You’ll want to take your time as you head out.

A cold front will come in late tonight.

Ahead of that, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine with chance of a spotty storm in the late afternoon.

The front won’t approach until about 10 p.m. tonight.

Humidity will push out of the area after lunchtime Saturday.

The weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Here’s your 8 day forecast:

More weather information here.