Warm, sunny, and 60s to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures roar back into the 60s again on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

A string of warmer days will last through much of the week.

Thursday afternoon, showers will assemble with the next weather system as it spirals northeast of the Great Lakes expect it to yank down a slightly cooler air mass that will ultimately trim about 10 degrees of the mercury Friday.

In the extended outlook, the last weekend of March looks slightly above normal in the temperature department with a little rain/snow mix possible Monday morning.

