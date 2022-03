CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

Wednesday will be dry. We are watching an east coast system Thursday as the western edge could clip eastern Ohio.

Look for 60s Wednesday and backyard thermometers may try to snuggle close to 70°F on Thursday.

The next chance of widespread rain will be late Friday into Saturday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: