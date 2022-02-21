Warm, rainy Tuesday, but get ready for another wintry mix ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s a mild and breezy Monday night that will bottom out in the upper 40 before slowly rising into the lower 50s by morning.

A chance of steady rain arrives overnight.

Looking ahead, steady rain is expected on Tuesday. Flooding is still a concern with many of our area rivers still under a flood warning. A quarter of an inch to a half of an inch of rain is possible.

Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 50s to near 60 and winds will be breezy to gusty with some gusts out of the south at 35 mph.

Another winter storm later in the week week will bring a wintry mix to snow. Stay tuned for the latest alerts. February sure has been an active month.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: